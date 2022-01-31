Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UGI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI Co. has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.