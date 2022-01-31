Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.36 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,430.53 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,552.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,515.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

