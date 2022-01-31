Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,936,000 after acquiring an additional 191,624 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.