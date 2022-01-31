Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.85 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

