Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 150.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $741,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 913,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,570,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

