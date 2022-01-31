Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.20 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 808,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,025,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,023,000 after purchasing an additional 786,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

