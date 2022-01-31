Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $24,972,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $95.40 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

