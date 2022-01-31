Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,023 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $158.33 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

