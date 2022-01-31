Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,848 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

