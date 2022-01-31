Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

