Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.