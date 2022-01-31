Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,690 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

