Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.69 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $423.14 million and approximately $30.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00181749 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00072384 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00375342 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

