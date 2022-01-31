Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0677 on Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $245,645.96 and $21,458.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00113339 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

