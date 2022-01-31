OpenOcean Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $2.88 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.47 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.81 or 0.99806474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006798 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.