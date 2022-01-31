Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 577.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,644 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.