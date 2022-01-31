Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

