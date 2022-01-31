Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,355 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

