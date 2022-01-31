Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

