Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,315 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $113.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

