Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

