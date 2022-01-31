Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $129.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

