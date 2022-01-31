Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 155.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $356,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $60.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

