Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $154.81 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.14.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.