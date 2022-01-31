Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $88.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.