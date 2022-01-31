Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.