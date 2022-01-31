Oppenheimer Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

NYSE:HCA opened at $236.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

