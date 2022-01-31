Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dover in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $167.03 on Monday. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.