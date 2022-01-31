Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

NYSE GE opened at $92.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

