OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $688,656.85

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $688,656.85 and $82,587.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.81 or 0.06975365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.24 or 0.99752937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006743 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

