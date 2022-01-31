Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 1.5%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 18,062,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 30,378,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of £8.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.38.

About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.