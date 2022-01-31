Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 1.5%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 18,062,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,378,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

