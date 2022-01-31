Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $174.78 million and approximately $647,749.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113490 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

