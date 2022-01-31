Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Volume Tops $238.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $508,387.65 and approximately $238.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,890.70 or 0.99855043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00163085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00313973 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

