Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Update

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,389. The company has a market cap of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 964,379 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 389,340 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 326,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.