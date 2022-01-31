Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $983.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

