Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

ORPH stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

