O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 121,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 164,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

