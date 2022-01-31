Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.87 on Monday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

