Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh stock opened at $111.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

