Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,780% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Otsuka Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

