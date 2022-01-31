Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.32. 11,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 904,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.