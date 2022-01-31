Oxen Tops 1-Day Volume of $131,946.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $131,946.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.16 or 0.06962678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00285882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00735977 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00374579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00236920 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,941,243 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.