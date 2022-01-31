Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Update

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.39. 297,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.