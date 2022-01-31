Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 169,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,289. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

