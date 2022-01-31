Oxygen Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 114.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and $1.17 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

