PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $21,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.