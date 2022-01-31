Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.01% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $39,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.