Packaging Co. of America to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $145.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

