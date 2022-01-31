PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $847,922.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $36.54 million and $847,922.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.43 or 0.06987335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,429.23 or 0.99693704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006681 BTC.

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

